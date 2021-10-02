You will not want to miss out on this immaculately kept home located in the Olde Farm subdivision. Built in 2020 and has gotten even better since! Featuring 3 ample space bedrooms and 2 full baths. The primary bedroom has its own full bath for convenience. The open layout offers an abundance of charm and space between the kitchen and living room. Gorgeous Vinyl Plank and Tile floors throughout the home. Outside of the home you will find beautiful long range views, year round and a floating deck patio for outdoor entertainment. The covered front porch offers a relaxing place to enjoy the weather. The outbuilding conveys with the property and offers additional storage. The concrete driveway offers plenty of parking space and leads into the attached carport. Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $239,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A person of interest is being sought after a man was found dead at his home on Burkemont Avenue Saturday night.
- Updated
A person of interest has been charged after a man was found dead at his home Saturday night.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Aug. 8-14.
- Updated
Police have released the name of a person of interest in a Saturday night death investigation.
- Updated
A Hickory man died early Monday morning when he was hit by a truck in Connelly Springs.
- Updated
A local school went on soft lockdown Monday due to information circulating on social media.
- Updated
Police say more charges are possible against the man, pending the outcome of an autopsy.
- Updated
A weeks-long missing person search in Alexander County came to an end in the woods off a dirt road Tuesday morning.
- Updated
A family is in mourning after a woman was found dead last week and her sister was charged with killing her.
- Updated
Local middle school remains on soft lockdown as threat is investigated.