3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $239,900

You will not want to miss out on this immaculately kept home located in the Olde Farm subdivision. Built in 2020 and has gotten even better since! Featuring 3 ample space bedrooms and 2 full baths. The primary bedroom has its own full bath for convenience. The open layout offers an abundance of charm and space between the kitchen and living room. Gorgeous Vinyl Plank and Tile floors throughout the home. Outside of the home you will find beautiful long range views, year round and a floating deck patio for outdoor entertainment. The covered front porch offers a relaxing place to enjoy the weather. The outbuilding conveys with the property and offers additional storage. The concrete driveway offers plenty of parking space and leads into the attached carport. Schedule your showing today!