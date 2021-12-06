3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $239,999

Don't miss this beautiful home in a terrific neighborhood with tons of room for the whole family both indoors and out. On the main floor you'll enjoy an entry hall with a large closet, big bright living room, eat-in kitchen with tons of cabinets, and a room adjacent to the kitchen which can be used as a dining room or den, 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Downstairs in the finished daylight basement there's a 3rd, huge, bedroom and full bath. a wood burning fireplace, plenty of room for a family room and the pool table and accessories stay. There's also a laundry room/mudroom entry from the driveway. Don't forget to check out the motorized awning over the driveway entrance to the basement. Finally, what can't you do in this amazing yard? Plenty of room for play and garden and the woods provide lots of privacy.