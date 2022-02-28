Pride of ownership is apparent in this lovingly maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home, conveniently situated in the heart of Hudson. Boasting over 2100 heated square feet of living space w/full brick exterior, private back patio, 8'x12' storage bldg, basketball pad & level yard, this property awaits it's new owner! You'll enjoy the open layout of the main living areas complete w/natural gas log fireplace. The large den has hosted numerous gatherings of family & friends over the years and provides additional flexibility. Three large bedrooms are situated on the opposite end of the home, affording privacy in the nest. The retro originality of the main bathroom is just as pleasing as it is accommodating. The shower floor in the 2nd bathroom requires some tile work that the new owner will need to assume. HVAC unit (2009) is electric w/natural gas backup - engages when outside temperatures drop freezing. With 44 years of ownership, the current owner welcomes you to come on in and fall in love. For additional info, contact Realtors, Gina Jenkins, 828-455-0922 / Lois Leonard, 828-320-6354.
3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $245,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The city of Hickory has released three videos showing the collapse of the City Walk arches. The arches fell on Friday.
- Updated
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A woman who has been on Homeland Security Investigation’s radar for drug trafficking has been charged a 10th time in less t…
The following charges were served on Sunday, January 2:
The new Pizza Hut to-go at 2149 S. Sterling St. is nearing completion, but no definite opening date is available yet. Sources with the project…
- Updated
COVID-19 has claimed more lives in Burke County.
- Updated
Three candidates in Burke County filed for election on Thursday.
- Updated
A bird's eye view helped firefighters get dispatched to the scene of a structure fire around noon Monday.
- Updated
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A local high school was on a soft lockdown Monday morning after reports of a suspicious person.
- Updated
A Virginia woman pleaded guilty Thursday to two of three charges against her incurred from a road-rage incident last year that resulted in one death.
- Updated
County commissioners took a step last week toward transforming the old Burke-Catawba Detention Confinement Facility into a regional, long-term substance abuse treatment facility.