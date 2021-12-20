3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $249,900

MOVE IN READY! Beautifully updated brick ranch on over 4 acres in Hudson. The home has a new kitchen with stainless appliances that will transfer ownership. Both bathrooms have been tastefully remodeled. New paint and flooring allow you to move in and ENJOY. The new back deck will be of great use with the above ground pool (with chemicals) that stay with the home. Escape the noise and enjoy the privacy this home has to offer. THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST LONG!