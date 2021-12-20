 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $249,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $249,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $249,900

MOVE IN READY! Beautifully updated brick ranch on over 4 acres in Hudson. The home has a new kitchen with stainless appliances that will transfer ownership. Both bathrooms have been tastefully remodeled. New paint and flooring allow you to move in and ENJOY. The new back deck will be of great use with the above ground pool (with chemicals) that stay with the home. Escape the noise and enjoy the privacy this home has to offer. THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST LONG!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert