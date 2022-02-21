3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $257,000

Pride of ownership is apparent in this lovingly maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home, conveniently situated in the heart of Hudson. Boasting over 2100 heated square feet of living space w/full brick exterior, private back patio, 8'x12' storage bldg, basketball pad & level yard, this property awaits it's new owner! You'll enjoy the open layout of the main living areas complete w/natural gas log fireplace. The large den has hosted numerous gatherings of family & friends over the years and provides additional flexibility. Three large bedrooms are situated on the opposite end of the home, affording privacy in the nest. The retro originality of the main bathroom is just as pleasing as it is accommodating. The shower floor in the 2nd bathroom requires some tile work that the new owner will need to assume. HVAC unit (2009) is electric w/natural gas backup - engages when outside temperatures drop freezing. With 44 years of ownership, the current owner welcomes you to come on in and fall in love. For additional info, contact Realtors, Gina Jenkins, 828-455-0922 / Lois Leonard, 828-320-6354.