3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $264,500

Lovely and spacious well built brick ranch with full unfinished basement. Well landscaped lot. Large rooms throughout. Living room with large picture bay window and marble surround fireplace (not for wood burning) Dining Area. Kitchen open to Den with woodstove insert. Great screened porch across the back to enjoy the wooded backyard. Spacious primary bedroom with private bath. Other bedrooms are spacious with ample closets and hall full bath. Half bath powder room and laundry area addition offers lots of storage too. Double car garage with remote door openers. Call Christie Oakley 828-781-7000.

