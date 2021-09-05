 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $268,800

This home & additional Lot #2 is in desirable Virginia Acres which is close to shopping, restaurants, churches, schools, and Caldwell Community College (CCC & TI). It's nestled between Lenoir (10 mins) & Hickory (15 mins) and don't forget about a trip to the mountains-only 30 mins to Boone and Blueridge Pkwy - talk about location - just saying! This home comes with an Electric Awing to relax under on those warm days, leaf guards on gutters, dump station for your RV and a fire hydrant on property. You get all this and a spacious room for relaxing and entertaining family and/or friends. Don't miss this opportunity to call this place Home.

