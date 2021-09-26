3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $270,000

Welcome home! This beautiful move in ready home features three bedrooms and two full baths, a beautiful open floor plan and an aboveground pool with deck! The home features a partially finished basement and a garage/workshop for your workbench, toys, lawnmower, RV and more! The lovely finished part of the basement is 670 sf (unpermitted) and is not shown in the above HLA as ceiling height is just below the allowable 7 ft. The home features an open floor plan, two car attached garage, private backyard and two decks - one covered and the other poolside! There is also a covered porch on the front of this home which overlooks the cul-de-sac. Your home is waiting for you!