Welcome home! This beautiful move in ready home features three bedrooms and two full baths, a beautiful open floor plan and an aboveground pool with deck! The home features a partially finished basement and a garage/workshop for your workbench, toys, lawnmower, RV and more! The lovely finished part of the basement is 670 sf (unpermitted) and is not shown in the above HLA as ceiling height is just below the allowable 7 ft. The home features an open floor plan, two car attached garage, private backyard and two decks - one covered and the other poolside! There is also a covered porch on the front of this home which overlooks the cul-de-sac. Your home is waiting for you!
3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $270,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A family is in mourning after a woman was found dead last week and her sister was charged with killing her.
- Updated
Robin Colley texted her mom “I love you” every morning, and she was set to get married next month. But because of COVID-19, her family is left only with memories of her.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County.
- Updated
A man has been indicted on a murder charge and a fifth charge of habitual felon after a woman was killed in August.
- Updated
A couple is facing misdemeanor child abuse charges after an incident last week.
- Updated
Burke County health officials reported 14 new deaths related to or associated with COVID-19 on Tuesday, including a person who was in their 20s.
- Updated
A local elementary school has quarantined a classroom due to a COVID-19 exposure.
- Updated
Wynn Justice — to many, the face of the Freedom High School band program — has died at age 73.
- Updated
Check out this year's Patton High School Homecoming lineup.
- Updated
Police said the woman had filled up multiple shopping carts with more than $1,900 worth of merchandise.