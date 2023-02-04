This adorable new construction home will impress you upon entry. You'll love the wide open layout and split bedroom floorplan. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a very generous amount of cabinet and countertop space. The large island is perfect for entertaining. Spacious primary suite with dual sinks and a huge closet. The two secondary bedrooms are on the other side of the home and share another full bathroom. Luxury vinyl plank in great room, kitchen, and bathrooms. An abundance of natural light throughout. You can choose to unwind on either the cozy front porch or the private back deck and enjoy the beautiful view of the wooded backyard. Perfect location in a great neighborhood.