3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $289,900

WELL LOVED & METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED 2-STORY HOME...You'll love this well kept and pristine clean house! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home features a PRIMARY BEDROOM ON THE MAIN LEVEL w/ a WALK-IN CLOSET! The kitchen displays ELEGANT GRANITE COUNTER TOPS and offers a nice flow into the Laundry Room coupled with a 1/2 Bathroom! Make your way up to the 2nd story which features 1 HUGE BEDROOM, another quality sized bedroom, a bonus room, and a full bathroom! Enjoy cool mornings on the front porch, sunny days on the back deck, or make s'more memories around the fire pit! NEW HVAC installed in MAY 2021 per seller!