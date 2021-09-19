 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $289,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $289,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $289,900

WELL LOVED & METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED 2-STORY HOME...You'll love this well kept and pristine clean house! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home features a PRIMARY BEDROOM ON THE MAIN LEVEL w/ a WALK-IN CLOSET! The kitchen displays ELEGANT GRANITE COUNTER TOPS and offers a nice flow into the Laundry Room coupled with a 1/2 Bathroom! Make your way up to the 2nd story which features 1 HUGE BEDROOM, another quality sized bedroom, a bonus room, and a full bathroom! Enjoy cool mornings on the front porch, sunny days on the back deck, or make s'more memories around the fire pit! NEW HVAC installed in MAY 2021 per seller!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hospital: 9 COVID patients have died in 3 days
Local News

Hospital: 9 COVID patients have died in 3 days

“Out of all the patients that I’ve touched, taken care of, held their hands while they were so sick, while they passed, called family members, out of all of those situations I can’t tell you one of them that was vaccinated,” said Amanda Krause, a nurse leader at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Morganton.

Man killed in crash identified
Crime News

Man killed in crash identified

  • Updated

A person died after the car they were driving went off the road and crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was parked on the side of the road.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert