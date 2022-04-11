*3 Bedroom per septic however, basement has an additional 4th room with closet. Need a move in ready home with lots of space? This is it! One story ranch with a beautifully finished full basement. This home is sitting on over 2 acres, in a wonderful Hudson neighborhood. You know this one will not last long! This home has *3 bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms and 2 living/ family rooms. The finished basement with very high ceilings has endless possibilities, mother in law suite, older kids, guest suite, you name it. The 2 car garage on main and 1 car garage in the basement give plenty of parking and storage. There is also a large utility ROOM in the basement. Space will not be in issue in this house! As if you were not already in love... some improvements include NEW HEAT PUMP, NEW WATER HEATER, NEW APPLIANCES, NEW FLOORS, NEW PAINT, and beautifully remodeled bathrooms with smart mirrors. This home even has a fenced in yard ready for your 2 and 4 legged animals.
3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $325,000
