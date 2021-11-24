3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $345,000

 Skip to main content
Move-in ready home in a great location that is convenient to downtown Hudson. Updated in 2017 with additional updates in 2018 & 2019. The open concept great room features an updated kitchen, dining area and sunken living room. Off the great room is an additional bonus living area both of which encompass a double sided fireplace with gas logs. Each main level bedroom has its own ensuite bathroom and the primary BR has a walk in closet. The finished basement level has a large family room, one BR, one bath, and a bonus area and a bonus room. The finished basement is heated and cooled with its own heat pump. There is also a fireplace with gas logs. Fenced backyard with storage building.

