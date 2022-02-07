3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $349,900

Welcome home! This beautiful house is perfectly situated on a half acre lot with an above ground pool and large deck for entertaining guests. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home will blow you away with all of its updates which include new flooring, windows in the front, and both full bathrooms have been completely remodeled. Speaking of bathrooms, the primary bathroom is enormous with a beautiful tiled walk-in shower and tub combo, that is a must see. Also located on the main level is a huge fireplace that is the center of the house, as well as a large dining area/den that has large windows that overlook the deck and pool. Upstairs you will find 2 large bedrooms, the 2nd full bathroom and a huge bonus room that has so much potential. This one won’t last long! Call or message Ashlin today to schedule your appt at 828-310-5637. Email is ashlinwalsh8@yahoo.com.