3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $372,900

Gorgeous new construction in one of Caldwell County's most desirable neighborhoods! Located a short drive to Hickory, Blowing Rock or Morganton you will not find another subdivision like Maplewood Village! Maplewood offers curb and gutter, sidewalks, play and picnic areas. This well constructed 3 BR 2 Bath home offers board and batten siding, approximately 1,900 ht sf of finished area and many amenities. A lovely fireplace is located in the beautiful great room (with a vaulted ceiling). In the remarkable kitchen you will find custom alder pine cabinets, SS appliances, large pantry, granite counter tops as well as a farmhouse sink. Throughout the main level of the home, you will find either oak hardwood floors or tile flooring. In the primary bedroom you will enjoy the custom "coffer" ceiling and a large primary bath offering dual sinks, granite tops, tile shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet. In the basement area you will find a potential 4th bedroom and a large den! Broker owned