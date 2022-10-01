 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $372,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $372,900

Gorgeous new construction in one of Caldwell County's most desirable neighborhoods! Located a short drive to Hickory, Blowing Rock or Morganton you will not find another subdivision like Maplewood Village! Maplewood offers curb and gutter, sidewalks, play and picnic areas. This well constructed 3 BR 2 Bath home offers board and batten siding, approximately 1,900 ht sf of finished area and many amenities. A lovely fireplace is located in the beautiful great room (with a vaulted ceiling). In the remarkable kitchen you will find custom alder pine cabinets, SS appliances, large pantry, granite counter tops as well as a farmhouse sink. Throughout the main level of the home, you will find either oak hardwood floors or tile flooring. In the primary bedroom you will enjoy the custom "coffer" ceiling and a large primary bath offering dual sinks, granite tops, tile shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet. In the basement area you will find a potential 4th bedroom and a large den! Broker owned

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert