Say yes to a new address! 1.72 acre 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home can be your own retreat. Stocked fishing pond with bass, bluegill and catfish, 24x46 outbuilding for all your recreational vehicles or barn yard animals. Above-ground pool with an expansive decking and a slide. This cape cod home features living room with stone gas log fireplace, arched door ways, hardwood and ceramic tile flooring, primary suite on main. New appliances in kitchen and laundry conveniently located on main. Upper level contains 2 bedrooms with Jack & Jill style bath. Owner converted lower level to their own private suite with oversized jetted tub and 2 walk in closets. 2 car attached garage with ample storage space and brand new garage doors. Call Danielle Stone to schedule a showing, 828-446-6683
3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $415,000
