What a rare find in the heart of Hudson. This one of a kind home sits on over 6 acres of land with a large pond, detached garage with loft above for additional storage, and a greenhouse. The home features all new stainless still appliances and beautiful fireplace in the living room which is a large open room with large windows for extra lighting. This home offers two different stairways one which leads up to the master suite and the other leads up to the two guest bedrooms. The sunroom on the main level leads out to the back deck with a remote control awning and beautiful views of the pond. Ducks and geese surround the pond which is fully stocked and ready for fishing. The property is lined with fruit trees, pecan trees, beautiful annuals beginning to bloom and raised bed garden. A 2 car attached garage and a 2 car detached garage. This is a must see, too much to list. Call Annette Abernathy 828-238-5652
3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $479,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man killed in a Thursday night crash has been identified.
One person is dead after a crash at the intersection of Sanford And Kirksey drives and Lenoir Road in Morganton late Thursday night.
CHARLOTTE — A Morganton man will spend more than 13 years in prison after he was sentenced for a federal child porn charge.
Three people were charged late last month after a search of a home turned up methamphetamine and heroin.
Three people were transported to a local hospital after a Thursday afternoon crash on East Union Street.
A man was charged and another person airlifted after a wreck Monday afternoon in the western part of Morganton.
A Wednesday morning overdose call led to a drug trafficking arrest for officers with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
Two people were injured after a Wednesday afternoon crash on Pete Britain Road.
A wreck Thursday afternoon has closed down a portion of East Union Street and traffic is being diverted to Kirksey Drive and Amherst Road in M…
For years, Josh Goodfellow has operated an event production company out of a mostly empty brick building on 11th Street Northwest in Hickory.