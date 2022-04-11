3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $479,900

What a rare find in the heart of Hudson. This one of a kind home sits on over 6 acres of land with a large pond, detached garage with loft above for additional storage, and a greenhouse. The home features all new stainless still appliances and beautiful fireplace in the living room which is a large open room with large windows for extra lighting. This home offers two different stairways one which leads up to the master suite and the other leads up to the two guest bedrooms. The sunroom on the main level leads out to the back deck with a remote control awning and beautiful views of the pond. Ducks and geese surround the pond which is fully stocked and ready for fishing. The property is lined with fruit trees, pecan trees, beautiful annuals beginning to bloom and raised bed garden. A 2 car attached garage and a 2 car detached garage. This is a must see, too much to list. Call Annette Abernathy 828-238-5652