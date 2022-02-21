Large doublewide in very private location. Home has a large open living dining room, plus a formal dining room and den. Large master suite with spacious bathroom and closet. Lovely rural setting. Property is being sold AS IS.
3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $49,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1.
- Updated
Update: Sheriff Steve Whisenant confirmed both children were found around 11:40 a.m. Thursday.
City staff moved this month to have a homeless camp near downtown cleared. But instead of the group of campers taking the city up on their offer to be transported to a shelter, they were invited to a new camping spot — a family’s backyard.
- Updated
LONG VIEW — Police are investigating two Valentine’s Day armed robberies here.
- Updated
Hickory Mayor Hank Guess said last spring the arches over the City Walk would be a feature “that is safe and it’ll be exactly what we’re supposed to have and it’ll last forever.”
- Updated
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A woman who has been on Homeland Security Investigation’s radar for drug trafficking has been charged a 10th time in less t…
- Updated
A local woman who’s dedicated to helping the deaf community will get to further that work through a state program.
Burke County Public Schools has issued changes to its COVID-19 policies in response to new guidance from the N.C. Department of Health and Hum…
- Updated
MARSHALL — The Draughn boys basketball team claimed Burke County’s lone league tournament championship for the winter, but the postgame celebr…
Meritor Inc. has announced it will grow its Morganton operation, creating 25 new jobs and investing more than $4 million in the expansion.