 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $49,500

3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $49,500

3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $49,500

Large doublewide in very private location. Home has a large open living dining room, plus a formal dining room and den. Large master suite with spacious bathroom and closet. Lovely rural setting. Property is being sold AS IS.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert