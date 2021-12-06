 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lawndale - $100,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lawndale - $100,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lawndale - $100,000

Over 9 acres of land. Doublewide has been unoccupied for a while. Opportunity to repair or rebuild. Condition of septic and well unknown. Electricity is not connected. Newer roof. Sold as-is. The seller will make no repairs.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert