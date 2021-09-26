 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lawndale - $225,000

3 bedroom 2 bath vinyl & stone ranch style home on approximately 1.857 acres in Upper Cleveland County. Carpet, wood laminate & vinyl floors. Home has a large arched doorway between the living room & dining room. Kitchen has stainless appliances & lots of cabinets. Master Bedroom is large & has a large walk-in closet. Home is built with a split bedroom plan. Home has an above-ground pool & a huge multi-level rear deck. The storage building w/lean-to & playset remain. Home has a double garage with concrete drive, extra parking pad; lots of concrete parking area.

