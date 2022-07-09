 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lawndale - $249,000

Don't miss out on this nice little farm! 3 year old 1176 sq ft. Modular home on 11.65 acres, pasture, very nice metal building approximately 50 x 60 with 4 roll up doors and tack room, single carport with storage and another small storage building. Seller selling "AS IS" will do no repairs. There is a canine odor in the house. Seller has estimates to remedy the odor. Home needs a few repairs. Just remember this home is only 3 years old.

