3 Bedroom Home in Lawndale - $265,000

3BR 2BA Farmhouse with rocking chair front porch on 3+/- Acres, what more could you want? This beautiful home features gorgeous hardwood floors, Large living room/dining area with gas logs. Large kitchen with island and blackboard chalk accent wall. Newly remodeled Master Bath suite featuring dual vanities, Tile shower with dual shower heads & large walk in closet. Split bedroom plan with the guest bedrooms sharing a remodeled guest bathroom as well! New downstairs HVAC system installed in 2021. Upstairs features a bonus room with office nook & separate HVAC system. Here's your opportunity to enjoy country living with room to roam!