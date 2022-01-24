 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lawndale - $265,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lawndale - $265,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lawndale - $265,000

3BR 2BA Farmhouse with rocking chair front porch on 3+/- Acres, what more could you want? This beautiful home features gorgeous hardwood floors, Large living room/dining area with gas logs. Large kitchen with island and blackboard chalk accent wall. Newly remodeled Master Bath suite featuring dual vanities, Tile shower with dual shower heads & large walk in closet. Split bedroom plan with the guest bedrooms sharing a remodeled guest bathroom as well! New downstairs HVAC system installed in 2021. Upstairs features a bonus room with office nook & separate HVAC system. Here's your opportunity to enjoy country living with room to roam!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert