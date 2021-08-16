 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lawndale - $98,900

A nice Jim Walter home in a quiet country setting. Has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Tennant has a month to month lease. Almost an acre with a mountain view. Roof is around 3 years old, water heater is around 2 years old. 24 hour notice required for showings. Conveniently located in northern Cleveland county near South Mountains state park.

