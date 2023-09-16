This new construction home is cozy, functional, and loaded with great features. You love the vaulted ceilings, archways, and wide open main living area. The kitchen boasts white cabinets, granite countertop with a 4 inch backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and a generous island. The primary suite has a HUGE closet and a private bathroom with dual sinks and a stand up shower. The secondary bedrooms are generously sized and they share a large full bathroom. This home has a charming front porch and sits on a great lot with a gorgeous backyard. Completion date is mid to late September. Come see it before it's gone.
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two men were arrested after deputies followed them in a stolen car to the Burke County Jail last month.
Daxton Bennick won’t be competing at this weekend’s inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event as originally planned, but 2023 …
"I'm really sorry, and hopefully she can forgive me," the man said. "I wasn't in a clear state of mind and my regards go to the family. Hopefu…
Going into the season, everyone knew this year’s Freedom football team was going to be young and have some growing pains.
Brick walls and large building blocks have been found at the edge of the Atlantic near the old Cape Hatteras Lighthouse site, park officials said.