3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $1,250,000

River frontage and mountain views from new 3 BR 3 BA home sitting on hill top of 10+ acres. 1,210 ft of flat Johns River frontage! Wrap around porches and decks. Open floor-plan. Vaulted wood ceilings, stone fireplaces in great room and downstairs den. Custom cabinets, loft and storage above great-room; barn door to storage is 2” solid piece of walnut. See 3D walkthrough link and photos to appreciate hand crafted details of home. Walkout basement. On private culdesac of 10+ acre lots. Circular cement drive (completed asap), gorgeous landscaping. At The Coves Mountain River Club, 3,200+ acre gated community in Blue Ridge Mountains. Clubhouse, pool, picnic areas, fire-rings, fitness center, locker rooms, private trails, dog park, pickle-ball, 5 miles of Johns River, 2 equestrian centers, community garden, vineyard. Across from Pisgah National Forest and Wilson Creek Wild & Scenic River Area. Minutes to Lenoir, Blowing Rock, Morganton, Blue Ridge Pkwy. 1.5 hr to Charlotte, Asheville.