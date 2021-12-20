3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $114,900

Move in ready 3BD bungalow convenient to Lenoir and Google! Tucked back off of the street with a large yard! Multiple outbuildings, chicken coup and dog kennel, flowering shrubbery and fruit trees! Newer front porch deck and replacement windows. Original hardwood floors! Wood stove in living room provides a secondary heat source. Laundry/mud room conveniently located off of the kitchen. Experience privacy and a country feel right in the city of Lenoir! Hurry and see this adorable home today, before it is gone!