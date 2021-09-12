Updated 3 bedroom bungalow with in walking distance of downtown Lenoir. This charming home has 3 nice-sized bedrooms and a spacious living room. Some of the updates include: kitchen, bathroom, electrical, new hot water heater, window unit-heat pump and fresh paint. You will enjoy the covered front porch for relaxing or entertaining. Please contact Lee Pennell for additional information. 828-850-4408, Lpennell1950@gmail.com
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $115,000
