3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $115,900

Back on market due to buyer loan failure, no fault of the property. Crawl space FHA approved. Well maintained 3 bed/ 2 bath doublewide with a nice front and back yard. Open concept living, kitchen, and dining area with laundry room off the deck entrance. The master bedroom offers a large private bath with dual vanity, a soaker tub, and a true walk-in closet. The home has an updated roof, range, vapor barrier, and HVAC. All bedrooms are spacious with walk-in closets. Outside enjoy the side deck, covered front porch, extra parking, and 2 storage buildings!