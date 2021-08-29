 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $115,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $115,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $115,900

Back on market due to buyer loan failure, no fault of the property. Crawl space FHA approved. Well maintained 3 bed/ 2 bath doublewide with a nice front and back yard. Open concept living, kitchen, and dining area with laundry room off the deck entrance. The master bedroom offers a large private bath with dual vanity, a soaker tub, and a true walk-in closet. The home has an updated roof, range, vapor barrier, and HVAC. All bedrooms are spacious with walk-in closets. Outside enjoy the side deck, covered front porch, extra parking, and 2 storage buildings!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burke County EMS director: 'Help us, we're not okay'
Local News

Burke County EMS director: 'Help us, we're not okay'

  • Updated

Burke County officials are pleading with the community to get a COVID vaccine as the medical community is being overwhelmed by COVID patients, which is pushing health care workers to the brink and leaving patients with other medical emergencies no where to go.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert