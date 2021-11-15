3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $119,900

Contact listing agent Ken Bolick @828-430-0264. 832 Montclair Circle NW, Lenoir, NC 28645 - $119,900. Cute move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a large yard and within Lenoir city limits. Close to major thoroughfare with easy access to restaurants and shopping makes this an ideal location. This has a tankless water heater, updated flooring, roof, siding, and bathroom fixtures.