 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $119,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $119,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $119,900

Contact listing agent Ken Bolick @828-430-0264. 832 Montclair Circle NW, Lenoir, NC 28645 - $119,900. Cute move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a large yard and within Lenoir city limits. Close to major thoroughfare with easy access to restaurants and shopping makes this an ideal location. This has a tankless water heater, updated flooring, roof, siding, and bathroom fixtures.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert