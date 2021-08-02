3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $140,000

Great mini farm with 3 bedrooms in Gamewell. Home has new HVAC, water heater and septic. Most of property is fenced, but be aware that the lines on the right are several feet from the fence, so new owner could definitely expand pasture. Home features newer windows, and 3 bedrooms. The laundry could be relocated to the basement. There is a barn built from wormy chestnut, several other outbuildings and a playhouse. Some hardwood floors.