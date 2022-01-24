3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $145,000

Don't miss out on this newly remodeled cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home! This beauty includes stainless steel appliances, a modern private bedroom suite with a loft. Richly-appointed spaces include comfortable living space for an office or guest room, walk in closets, and laundry area equipped with w/d hookups. A great bonus to this great home is there is NO HOA. Don't miss your opportunity to own this exclusive home! This is a great investor property or buyer searching for a place to call home!