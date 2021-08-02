 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $145,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $145,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $145,000

Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch located in Lower Creek. The main level offers a spacious kitchen with breakfast and laundry areas, dinning room and living room. The basement has great potential and also has a garage door entry. The level backyard is beautifully maintained and offers privacy for relaxing. The home is conveniently located to schools, shopping, public library, aquatics center and the Lenoir Greenway. Please contact Lee Pennell at 828-850-4408 or Lpennell1952@gmail.com

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $155,900

5 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $155,900

Rare opportunity to own a piece of history with this pre 1900 two story home on harper ave. This home is a step back in time with its 10' ceil…

4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $109,900

4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $109,900

Great Investment opportunity with this spacious 4 BR 2 Bath home that has lots of potential. The home features a New Rheem 4 ton gas package h…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert