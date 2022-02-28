3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $149,900

Beautifully updated 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home just North of Walmart off 321. NEW, NEW, NEW - New HVAC unit, New electrical wiring, New outlets and switches, New electrical panels, New lights and ceiling fans, New plumbing work including New water heater, New water resistant flooring, New kitchen cabinets and countertops, New kitchen island, sink and faucet, New vanities in bathrooms, New paint throughout, New roof covering, lots of New sheetrock, all New doors including sliding door to deck, new decks and more! Convenient location just minutes to shopping, dining and downtown. Also a quick commute to Boone/ASU, Wilkesboro and Hickory. You must see this home, but HURRY, this one Will Not Last Long, So Call Keith Stallings TODAY at 828-267-1234.