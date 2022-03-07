3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $149,900

This great home is located in a country setting on 1.5 acres but minutes away from Lenoir. Very roomy with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, office area, fireplace and many other nice features. Home also has a secret room so look for the sign that tells you where it is. Backyard has a huge above ground pool for those hot summer days. House has been totally painted and lots of upgrades. Come see this home with no city taxes and very private setting. Won't last long at this price