3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $154,900

Remodeled single level available in Lenoir! You'll love the updates, large private lot, detached double garage & carport!!! This 3BR/1BA features neutral paint colors, modern fixtures & new wide plank flooring! You'll adore the large updated kitchen with beautiful cabinetry and backsplash, open dining area and new stainless appliances! Off the kitchen is a separate laundry/mud room offering space to kick off your shoes before entering the house! Spacious carpeted bedrooms and an adorable bathroom! The large backyard offers all sorts of possibilities! The detached garage is perfect for a workshop, storage or parking your cars and play toys! New roof, well, septic, heating system and hot water heater! Pack your things and move right in!