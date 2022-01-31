Completed renovated ! Make this your new home in the new year ! New HVAC and water heater Dec 2021. New dishwasher, new kitchen island, new countertops, new flooring, new light fixtures, new plumbing, new windows. Roof is approximately 3 years old . New trek composite decking. New landscaping. Refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher included. Duke Energy and Caldwell County Water . Septic permit has been requested.
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $154,900
