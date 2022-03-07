 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $159,900

MOVE-IN READY!!! Spacious remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home sitting on 2.8 acres in Lenoir! Features great room with fireplace! New kitchen cabinets and appliances. Spilt bedroom plan. Primary bedroom with remodeled bathroom and his & her closets! New flooring & painting throughout. Updated hall bathroom. Nice size laundry room right off the kitchen. Exterior features new decking in front and rear of home. New HVAC with warranty.

