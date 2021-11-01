 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $163,700

Fix and flip, handyman special. Would make a great family home. Great location, across the street from Lenoir Golf Club. Home is being sold as is, no repairs to be made by seller. 3 bedroom 2 bath, huge family/bonus room could easily be renovated into a 4th bedroom and 3rd bath to make a great master suite.

