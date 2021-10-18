 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $165,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $165,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $165,000

Don't miss this opportunity! Completely remodeled in 2019. Move in Ready! Well kept 3 bed 1.5 baths brick ranch on a dead end street. Has been an excellent starter home for the current owners. Newer roof , newer windows, laminate flooring, Gas heat, gas water heater, washer and dryer and so much more! Great level yard with outdoor patio. Close to downtown Lenoir. Moments from shopping, entertainment and restaurants.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

East Burke Homecoming Queen
Local News

East Burke Homecoming Queen

  • Updated

Vivian Singkhoumkhong was crowned East Burke High School’s 2021 homecoming queen at halftime of the Cavaliers’ home football game versus Bunke…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert