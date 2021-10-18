3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $165,000

Don't miss this opportunity! Completely remodeled in 2019. Move in Ready! Well kept 3 bed 1.5 baths brick ranch on a dead end street. Has been an excellent starter home for the current owners. Newer roof , newer windows, laminate flooring, Gas heat, gas water heater, washer and dryer and so much more! Great level yard with outdoor patio. Close to downtown Lenoir. Moments from shopping, entertainment and restaurants.