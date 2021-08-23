 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $169,900

Call The Andi Jack Team today-828.455.6299-Wonderful 3 bedroom2bath brick/vinyl (low maintenance) ranch features over 1400 +/- sq ft of living space. NEW PAINT in 2021! Den/Family Room features large stone fireplace, built-in shelves, and additional bathroom. Kitchen offers eat in area; range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator, white cabinets, and lots of counterspace. Replacement windows. Located on nice lot with above ground pool! We love the low county taxes at this location!

