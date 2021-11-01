 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $170,000

Great brick home with 9 garage bays! Corner lot with 2 drives. Home does need some updates, but is a diamond in the rough. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths for you to make your own design preferences on. Basement has had moisture and needs attention. Home is being offered as is. No repairs will be made by seller.

