Great brick home with 9 garage bays! Corner lot with 2 drives. Home does need some updates, but is a diamond in the rough. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths for you to make your own design preferences on. Basement has had moisture and needs attention. Home is being offered as is. No repairs will be made by seller.
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $170,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The body found in Catawba River on Friday, Oct. 22 has been identified as a death investigation continues.
- Updated
A woman has obtained life-threatening injuries after a motor vehicle collision on Friday afternoon.
- Updated
A Morganton babysitter has been charged with felony intentional child abuse of a 9-month-old infant.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Sept. 5-11.
- Updated
After countless miles in the big brown truck, Marvin Aldridge has turned over the keys.
- Updated
RHODHISS — A Rhodhiss man was given three charges following a shooting during which he wounded his neighbor, fired at police and nearby houses…
Law officers say a Hickory couple was kidnapped and assaulted in Hudson on Tuesday. Eight people have been charged in the attack.
When Ashley Phillips walked into drug recovery court for the first time a little less than a year ago, she didn’t think she’d be able to make …
Alexander County couple charged in 1991 baby death case; body of infant found 30 years ago in Nags Head
- Updated
DNA evidence from a 1991 baby death on the coast of North Carolina has led authorities to an Alexander County couple.
- Updated
Marion police arrested two men Thursday for larceny of automobile batteries from Walmart.