3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $173,000

3 BR/1.5 BA raised ranch on 1.3 +/- acres off Taylorsville Road near Lenoir has sunken living room with vaulted ceiling and wood-burning fireplace. HUGE sunroom with tile floor. Spacious back deck overlooks yard and woods. Wood floors in most rooms on main floor. Laundry connection on main floor AND in basement. Walkout basement opens onto concrete patio under deck. Septic permit not found. County water line at street. Flue for wood burning stove in sunroom - woodstove is gone. Half bath is in unfinished basement. Utility shed has concrete floor and double door entry. Lot is a long, triangular shape. Use caution at steps to sunken living room, at steps to basement and be aware of step down to utility room in basement. This property may qualify for Seller Financing (Vendee). SOLD AS IS.