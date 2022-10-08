NEW PRICE! Den plus living room. Open Kitchen and dining area! Split bedroom plan. Nice closet space. Separate laundry room off kitchen area. Covered front porch and deck on back. Conveniently located in Lenoir, NC close to everything. New manufactured home is ready for new owners.
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $174,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mountaintop lodge for sale in Linville is NC’s most expensive. $30M property comes with waterfall, 3,000-square foot 'party pavilion
A mansion perched atop a 5,000-foot ridge in the NC mountains and offering views of Grandfather Mountain, other peaks and even uptown Charlotte, went on the market for $29.75M.
A man was seriously injured after a shooting off Hopewell Road late Sunday.
A man has been charged and another is stable after a Sunday evening shooting.
A Hickory man was found dead inside an overturned vehicle in a creek on Saturday morning.
Two people were seriously injured after a crash involving a tractor-trailer hauling live chickens Tuesday afternoon.
Freedom High School will celebrate its 50th year of Homecoming and Patriot Pride on Friday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m.
When asked about another child she was accused of abusing, the woman told investigators she "tore that (expletive) up" to correct bad behaviors, a prosecutor said during court Monday.
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A woman was killed and four others, including two children, were injured in a three-car crash Thursday.
A local racing team has won statewide recognition for its support of residents at the J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center:
A stepmother has been arrested and charged with malicious castration after her stepson was brought to a hospital with burns and injuries all over his body, including to his genitals, North Carolina deputies told news outlets. A child was brought to an emergency medical center in Wilson in July with third-degree burns as well as “injuries to the head, face, arms, legs, back and genitals,” WRAL ...