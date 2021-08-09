 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $179,900

Collettsville Fixer Upper with ACREAGE!!! Bring your tool box and start shining this diamond to it's full potential! 3BD 1.5BA in Blue Ribbon Collettsville School District, just down the road from The Coves! Large barn, and workshop! Pasture and Creek on this property! Beautiful fields and wildlife! Hurry to experience this affordable home full of potential!

