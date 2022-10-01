 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $179,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $179,900

NEW PRICE! Den plus living room. Open Kitchen and dining area! Split bedroom plan. Nice closet space. Separate laundry room off kitchen area. Covered front porch and deck on back. Conveniently located in Lenoir, NC close to everything. New manufactured home is ready for new owners.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert