 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $189,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $189,900

Price Reduction! Den plus living room. Open Kitchen and dining area! Split bedroom plan. Nice closet space. Separate laundry room off kitchen area. Covered front porch and deck on back. Conveniently located in Lenoir, NC close to everything. New manufactured home is ready for new owners.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New restaurant puts family first

New restaurant puts family first

A new family-owned and operated restaurant on Carbon City Road in Morganton is offering a mix of authentic Mexican food, Tex-Mex, California-s…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert