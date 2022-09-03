Price Reduction! Den plus living room. Open Kitchen and dining area! Split bedroom plan. Nice closet space. Separate laundry room off kitchen area. Covered front porch and deck on back. Conveniently located in Lenoir, NC close to everything. New manufactured home is ready for new owners.
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $189,900
