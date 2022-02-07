 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $190,000

Convenient location! 3 bedroom, 2 bath brink ranch with full basement located on almost 1 acre lot. Spacious rooms and Hardwood floors throughout. 2-car attached carport. Bonus room can be used as flex room or office. No HOA! Heat was replaced in 2020. Property is being sold as-is. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator convey. Living area has a fireplace. Full unfinished basement has a fireplace and bonus room that offers lots of potential. Convenient to shopping, dining and just minutes away from downtown Lenoir.

