3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $198,000

Conveniently located with easy access to everything! This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, ranch style home with full, somewhat finished basement is loaded with unlimited possibilities for the new owner! Freshly painted with updated flooring and bathroom, this home features a warm and inviting living room and open kitchen/dining area. Down the hall, which can be closed off from the main living areas, you'll find three, decent sized bedrooms, large walk-in hall coat closet and additional linen/storage closet along with the common bathroom and walk-out basement access. The finished portion of the basement, complete with 1/2 bath, was once used as a beauty shop and has private, sliding glass door entrance. The large back deck offers a private space that's ideal for chilling and grilling while the front patio offers a great spot to share in meaningful conversations while watching the world go by. For more information, please contact Realtors, Gina Jenkins at 828-455-0922 or Lois Leonard at 828-320-6354