 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $199,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $199,000

New Improved Price! Den plus living room! Open Kitchen and dining area! Split bedroom plan. Nice closet space. Covered front porch! And conveniently located in Lenoir, NC close to everything. New manufactured home is ready for new owners.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert