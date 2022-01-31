3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $209,900

Want to get out in the country and have some room to roam? This 3 BR 2BA triple wide with over 1,900 heated sq ft on 2 Acres in the Collettsville Area is for you! Move-In ready with many updates that include new vinyl plank flooring throughout, new blinds, new dishwasher and a fresh coat of paint. Large bonus room off of primary bedroom that could be used for a computer/craft area. Large front deck as well as back deck. Nice 20x40 wired workshop with concrete floor and new garage doors. There is also a detached double carport for extra storage. Just a few miles from Wilson Creek, Pisgah Forest and more. Only 35 minutes from Blowing Rock, The Blue Ridge Parkway and all the High Country has to offer. A must see for someone wanting a little privacy. Give Mitch a call today at 828-320-0118 to view this home.