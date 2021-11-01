Don't miss this well maintained split level home with a beautiful fenced in back yard!! Hardwoods installed in 2010. 10x22 Trek deck built in 2014 with treated frame and fiberon railing. Lower level has a perfect area for a workshop or craft room. Septic pumped in 2020. New 50gal water heater with expansion tank installed in 2020. Windows replaced in 2008. Ductwork and furnace replaced in 2011. Roof overlay in 2017. Roof vents replaced in 2013. Carpet on stairs has been removed to make it easier for new flooring to be installed.
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $214,900
